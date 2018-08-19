Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Sony by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth $239,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNE opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $62.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

