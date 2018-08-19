Bailard Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

