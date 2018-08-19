B. Riley Increases Contura Energy (CNTE) Price Target to $88.00

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Contura Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CNTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CNTE opened at $70.05 on Friday. Contura Energy has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The energy company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.87. Contura Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The company had revenue of $482.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Contura Energy will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

