Aviva (AV) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 603 ($7.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aviva to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 590 ($7.53) in a report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 590 ($7.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 456 ($5.82) to GBX 495 ($6.31) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 575.21 ($7.34).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.18) on Thursday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

