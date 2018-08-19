Avid Modjtabai Sells 100,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

