Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,914,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $365,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,961 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 513,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,376,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305,609 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 10,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,374,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $132.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72, a P/E/G ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.