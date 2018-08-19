Aurora DAO Price Down 2.5% This Week (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aurora DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $4,370.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00303061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00156340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

Aurora DAO’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,832,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao . Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

