Augur Price Hits $18.92 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Augur has a total market cap of $208.11 million and $6.09 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $18.92 or 0.00290357 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Radar Relay and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00298719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00155181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00039471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Liqui, Qryptos, Bittrex, Koinex, Poloniex, Kraken, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, BitBay, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinTiger, IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

