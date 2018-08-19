Astec Industries (ASTE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astec Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9871462385709 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ASTE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 197,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.