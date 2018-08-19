Asta Funding (ASFI) Given News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

News articles about Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asta Funding earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7739381267374 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of -0.03. Asta Funding has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.

