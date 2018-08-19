Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asbury Automotive Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.7534045288793 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,533 shares of company stock worth $2,096,136. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

