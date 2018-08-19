Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.54 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $156.52 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.88 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

