Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.44 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,424 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,275 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31,204.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,252,000 after acquiring an additional 869,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

