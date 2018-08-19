Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.25 Million Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $124.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.