Argonaut 22 Llc Sells 27,814 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 27,814 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,399,878.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argonaut 22 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 54,950 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,817,836.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 151,358 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $5,058,384.36.

On Monday, June 4th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 115,465 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $3,877,314.70.

On Thursday, May 31st, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 849,225 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $27,438,459.75.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 246,373 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $7,758,285.77.

On Thursday, May 24th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 317,329 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $9,932,397.70.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 290,618 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $9,163,185.54.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. FMR LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 99.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 611,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after acquiring an additional 466,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 346,567 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

