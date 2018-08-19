Argo Group (AGII) Stake Lifted by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Argo Group worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 5,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 176,194 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.