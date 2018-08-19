Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.1447350689101 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 28.76 and a quick ratio of 28.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

