Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

NYSE:ADM opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $112,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.