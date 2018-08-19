ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Tops $2.19

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARBITRAGE has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $17,368.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00034331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00048650 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,761,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,546,773 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit . The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.