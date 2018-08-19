AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. 131,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.42. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Salim Haffar sold 7,616 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $714,990.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,267,044.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,325 shares of company stock worth $7,820,215. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,376 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,872,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,069,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

