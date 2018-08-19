Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of AMAT opened at $43.77 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after buying an additional 435,308 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,702,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

