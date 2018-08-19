Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Roof Advisory Group Inc.

Roof Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 940.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $217.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,066 shares of company stock worth $28,208,138 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

