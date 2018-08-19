Apple (AAPL) Given a $214.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $217.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $2,811,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,066 shares of company stock valued at $28,208,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

