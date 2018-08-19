Aperio Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

CUZ opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

