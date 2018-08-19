Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,495 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,740,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,745,000 after acquiring an additional 138,378 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 29.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,054,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,619,000 after purchasing an additional 927,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $87,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 75.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,093,000 after purchasing an additional 398,463 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $771,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,979.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $130,061.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,223. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.50 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

