Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 800 ($10.21) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($11.93) to GBX 975 ($12.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.46) to GBX 1,010 ($12.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($12.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 908.05 ($11.58).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.55) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.