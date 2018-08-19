Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,119,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373,715 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 222,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMGP opened at $18.88 on Friday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 199.85% and a net margin of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

AMGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

