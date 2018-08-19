AngloGold Ashanti (AU) to Release Earnings on Monday

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of -0.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

