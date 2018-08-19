Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 56,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

