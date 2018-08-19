Analyzing Xencor (XNCR) & TESARO (TSRO)

Xencor (NASDAQ: TSRO) and TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xencor and TESARO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86 TESARO 0 7 13 0 2.65

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $39.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. TESARO has a consensus price target of $95.70, indicating a potential upside of 232.52%. Given TESARO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TESARO is more favorable than Xencor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of TESARO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xencor and TESARO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $35.71 million 62.47 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -38.06 TESARO $223.33 million 7.08 -$496.12 million ($9.17) -3.14

Xencor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESARO. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESARO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xencor has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESARO has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and TESARO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -137.35% -20.32% -16.62% TESARO -180.29% -285.30% -69.53%

Summary

Xencor beats TESARO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. The company also develops Niraparib for the treatment of various tumors. In addition, it is developing immunotherapy antibody product candidates, including TSR-042, which is in a phase I clinical trial targeting programmed cell death protein 1; TSR-022 that is in phase I clinical trial targeting T-cell immunoglobulin domain and mucin domain-3; and TSR-033, an antibody candidate, which is in phase I clinical trial targeting lymphocyte-activation gene-3. The company has collaboration and exclusive license agreement with AnaptysBio, Inc., as well as collaboration agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., as well as Genentech. Tesaro, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

