Analyzing Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and The Competition

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Krystal Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -23.26% -22.75% Krystal Biotech Competitors -8,334.50% -70.05% -25.03%

This table compares Krystal Biotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A -$7.92 million -10.99 Krystal Biotech Competitors $1.01 billion $91.51 million -2.95

Krystal Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Krystal Biotech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech Competitors 565 2002 5036 193 2.62

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.48%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.