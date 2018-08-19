Analyzing Kirby (KEX) and Carnival (CUK)

Kirby (NYSE: CUK) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.21 billion 2.28 $313.18 million $2.05 41.15 Carnival $17.51 billion 0.71 $2.61 billion $3.82 15.73

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Kirby. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 11.49% 4.77% 2.69% Carnival 15.40% 12.31% 7.21%

Volatility & Risk

Kirby has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kirby and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 1 1 6 0 2.63 Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirby currently has a consensus target price of $89.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Carnival.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 23, 2018, this segment owned or operated 998 inland tank barges with 22.0 million barrels of capacity, 302 inland towboats, 56 coastal tank barges with 5.4 million barrels of capacity, 53 coastal tugboats, 5 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 5 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, construction, and power generation companies, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Southampton, the United Kingdom. Carnival plc is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

