Analyzing Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) & FirstEnergy (FE)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE: FE) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 18.43% 10.37% FirstEnergy -4.60% 24.39% 3.74%

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and FirstEnergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 2.24 N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.29 -$1.72 billion $3.07 12.15

Enel Generacion Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstEnergy.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generacion Chile and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 FirstEnergy 0 4 9 0 2.69

Enel Generacion Chile currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Enel Generacion Chile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enel Generacion Chile is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,493 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 276,555 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,470,215 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

