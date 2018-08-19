Analyzing Drive Shack (DS) and DCT Industrial Trust (DCT)

Drive Shack (NYSE: DCT) and DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of DCT Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DCT Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCT Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Drive Shack and DCT Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 1 0 0 2.00 DCT Industrial Trust 2 7 1 0 1.90

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $60.78, suggesting a potential downside of 11.52%. Given DCT Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DCT Industrial Trust is more favorable than Drive Shack.

Dividends

DCT Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Drive Shack does not pay a dividend. DCT Industrial Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DCT Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and DCT Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -14.73% -1.16% -0.24% DCT Industrial Trust 27.54% 5.90% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $292.59 million 1.34 -$42.20 million $0.21 27.90 DCT Industrial Trust $424.47 million 15.24 $103.49 million $2.45 28.04

DCT Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCT Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DCT Industrial Trust beats Drive Shack on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 840 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

