Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (VMC) Price Target at $131.43

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.34. 845,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $108.17 and a 52 week high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,818,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 293.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 423.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 43,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,013.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

