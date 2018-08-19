Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) PT at $26.62

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 858,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 119,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,877,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,827,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 670,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.