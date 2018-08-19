Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.34. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, Director Magnus James Gorrie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.62.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

