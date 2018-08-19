Analysts Expect IMMURON Ltd/S (IMRN) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of IMMURON Ltd/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMURON Ltd/S an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMMURON Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ IMRN opened at $9.66 on Thursday. IMMURON Ltd/S has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

About IMMURON Ltd/S

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that produces antibodies to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

