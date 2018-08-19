Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.11). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 24.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 92.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 2,435,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,811. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

