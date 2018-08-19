Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNCA. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,488,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 492,961 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 529,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,292. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply