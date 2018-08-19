Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNCA. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,488,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 492,961 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 529,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,292. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

