Analysts Expect Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Chubb posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,146.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Shares of CB opened at $134.04 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in Chubb by 94.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $95,936,000. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 72.9% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,753,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after purchasing an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.