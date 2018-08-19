Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

