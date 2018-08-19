Analogic (ALOG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Analogic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 43.2336203778036 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Analogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOG remained flat at $$83.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Analogic has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $101.80.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Analogic had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. analysts expect that Analogic will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection.

