Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $109.77 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237,297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $109,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,036,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 333,638 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 106,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,810,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

