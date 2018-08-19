Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.22 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,530.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $652,450 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

