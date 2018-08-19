AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

