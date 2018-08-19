AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $52.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.