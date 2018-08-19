Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $86,723,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $197.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.