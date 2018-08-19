American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Holdings Trimmed by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 273.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in American Water Works by 55.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 121,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.