American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 48.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $151.17 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.